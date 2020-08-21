DMI to Install Wifi Internet in Mosques for Students

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI) plans to install a wifi internet service at the mosque, to facilitate students during the Distance Learning (PJJ) period.

The program collaborates with the Accessibility and Information Agency of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (Bakti Kominfo).

“DMI plans to install wifi for the teaching and learning process for duafa families who find it difficult to buy internet packages. Providing a corner of the mosque while monitoring teacher directions,” said Secretary General of DMI, Imam Addaruqutni, on Friday as quoted by Ihram.

He said this service would be applied in nearly 1,000 mosques in Indonesia. The mosques that will be installed with wifi are in remote areas, which many students and parents complain about.

“This is to reduce the disparity in learning, it will install internetization, the mosque can be a gathering place for children,” said Imam.

Imam admitted that this program would not run easily, this was due to the need for infrastructure development to install internet services. Nevertheless, the installation of wi-fi will be pursued as soon as possible, according to Imam, the sooner this service is available, the better.

He said several mosques already have free wi-fi services, including the Al-Ikhlas Jati Padang mosque and others. Imam revealed that this service will be endeavored to install as soon as possible for mosques in Aceh. (T/RE1)

