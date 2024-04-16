Demonstrators Protest Arms Sales to Israel at US Contractor Headquarters

Washington, MINA – A coalition of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the headquarters of American defense contractors Boeing and Lockheed Martin on Monday to demand an immediate end to sales of military hardware to Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Boeing, Boeing, we see you, and all of the war crimes that you do,” the demonstrators chanted outside of Boeing’s in the Crystal City neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia. “We will free Palestine within our lifetime.”

After protesting in front of Boeing’s offices, the crowd walked roughly 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) to the nearby Lockheed Martin building to stage another demonstration.

The acts of protest come amid Israel’s war on the besieged Gaza Strip. More than 33,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and nearly 76,400 others injured. Much of Gaza has been flattened by Israeli attacks, and Tel Aviv has continued to restrict aid flowing into the coastal enclave leading to dramatic shortages of daily necessities.

About 85 per cent of Gaza’s population is now internally displaced, and about two-thirds of its infrastructure is now in tatters. (T/RE1/P2)

