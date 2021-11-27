Delegation of European Ambassador Calls for Lifting of Blockade on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The delegation of the European Union Ambassador to the Palestinian Authority concluded a visit to the Gaza Strip, and called for the lifting of the 15-year blockade,

Delegation leader Kon von Burgsdorff also said the need for Palestinian elections to ensure a government of national unity. Al-Quds al-Araby reported on Friday.

Burgsdorff reaffirmed the EU’s solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“We stand side by side with the Palestinians, and we fully respect their development needs, especially in the Gaza Strip,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)