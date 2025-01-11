Death Toll of Massive Los Angeles Rises to 11

Los Angeles, MINA – At least six wildfires are still burning in Los Angeles County and 11 people have died, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Anadolu Agency reported.

The fires have burned 36,000 hectares (78,000 acres) of land as of Friday, destroying more than 12,000 buildings and more than 100,000 people are under evacuation orders.

The largest fire has burned 50,000 acres in and around the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood near the coast. Farther inland, the Eaton Fire has burned 30,000 acres in the foothills in and around the town of Altadena, northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The Palisade Fire is 8% contained, while the Eaton Fire remains at a low 3% amid high winds that have fanned the flames and sent hot embers shooting into the air.

Four other smaller fires, the Hurst, Lidia, Archer and Kenneth fires are also burning in the L.A. area. (T/RE1/P2)

