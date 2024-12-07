Death Toll of Israeli Aggression on Gaza Surpasses 44,600

Gaza, MINA – At least 52 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 44,664, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

A ministry statement added that some 105,976 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 52 people and injured 142 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)