Death Toll of Coronavirus Rose to 813

Wuhan, MINA – The death toll of coronavirus outbreak rose to 813 people on Sunday, February 9.

The Hop for University Science and Engineering (CSSE) research institute, John Hopkins University, through an online information service, noted the virus infected 37,549 people worldwide, the majority in mainland China.

On Saturday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said 89 people died and more than 2,600 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, thus quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA).

The virus is said to be transmitted from animals, especially bats, to humans.

Even so, CSSE also noted there were 2,702 recovered from infection of the virus.

Since January 23, China has isolated Wuhan and other cities in Hubei Province after the new coronavirus claimed many lives.

In addition to China, the virus has spread to more than 20 countries, including the US, Britain, Singapore, France, Russia, Spain, and India.

A number of countries have evacuated their citizens from Wuhan City, then quarantined them for 14 days.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak as a global health emergency. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)