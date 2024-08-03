Death Toll in Gaza Climbs to 39,550: Medical Sources

Gaza, MINA – The death toll arising from the ongoing Israeli genocidal aggression on the Gaza Strip climbed to 39,550 people, medical sources said on Saturday, Wafa reports.

They announced that the death toll and the toll of casualties as a result of the ongoing Israeli genocidal offensive on the war-torn rose to 39,550 and 91,280 respectively.

They added that within the last 24 hours, the Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres against families in the Strip, with 31 fatalities and 62 casualties rushed to hospitals.

Israel has proceeded with its genocidal offensive on the war-torn Strip in complete disregard of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered Israel in a legally binding decision to halt its military offensive in Rafah, which may violate its obligations under the Genocide Conventions.

In addition to the fatalities and casualties, at least 10,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and injured were women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba. (T/RE1)

