Corona Infections Rate Starts to Decline in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in Gaza said, on Sunday, that the daily statistics indicate the beginning of a decline in the epidemic curve and an exit from the fourth wave, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qidra, said, during a press report on the developments in the epidemiological situation, that the Strip witnessed an increase in the epidemiological curve after mid-January when the number of infections was highly recorded, and the number of hospitalizations and deaths increased.

Al-Qudra explained that the fourth wave reached its climax in the second week of February and settled at the top for several days.

He added, “During the past week, the curve began to decline after the infections were recorded within the fourth wave that exceeded 50%. The percentage currently ranges between 27% and 30%, which indicates the beginning of the end of the fourth wave.”

He pointed out that the measures taken by the Ministry of Health to maximize preparedness and cooperation with all cases of different degrees of risk, in addition to citizens’ demand for vaccination, led to a decline in the epidemiological curve at lower rates than it was last years.

Al-Qudra expects the curve to continue to decline until reaching a degree of stability and skip the fourth wave.

He pointed out that getting out of this wave does not mean the end of the epidemic, which still threatens all societies as it is possible to be exposed to another wave in the coming months, especially in the event of other mutations of the virus. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)