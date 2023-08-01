Clashes at the Palestinian Refugee Camp in Lebanon, Nine People Die

Jakarta, MINA – The death toll due to clashes between groups in the Palestinian refugee camp in Sidon City, Lebanon rose to nine on Monday.

“The number of victims inside the Ain Al-Helweh camp reached 49 people, including nine killed and 40 injured,” said Ghassan Sais, head of the Islamic Medical Association in Sidon, Anadolu Agency reported.

The clashes that took place in Ain Al-Helweh, the largest of the 12 Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, have occurred since Saturday.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NAA), clashes between several Islamic groups and security forces affiliated with the Palestinian Fatah movement are continuing.

An Anadolu correspondent said the Lebanese army closed all roads adjacent to the camp.

Clashes led to mass displacement and disrupted institutions, schools and universities in Sidon.

A member of the Fatah movement, Abu Sheref El-Armoushi and four of his bodyguards were killed, local media said.

Founded in 1948, Ain Al-Helweh is the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon with 50,000 registered people, according to UN figures. While unofficial statistics put the population of the camp at 70,000 people.

The total number of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon is estimated at around 200,000 people, spread among 12 camps, most of which are under the control of Palestinian factions. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)