China’s Ambassador to Israel Found Dead at Home

Tel Aviv, MINA – China’s Ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, was found dead in his apartment in a suburb of Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported.

According to WAFA, Du, 58, was found dead in his bed and the cause of his death has not yet been reported.

Israeli Army Radio claimed that at the moment, there are no signs of violence, leading investigators to believe that Wei passed from a heart attack.

Du arrived in Israel in February to hold the position of ambassador. He had served as Chinese ambassador to Ukraine before that.(T/R3/RE1)

