Canadian Muslims Pack Winter Kits for Needy

Ottawa, MINA – Volunteers from Islamic Relief Canada came together to assemble winter care kits for the people in need, CBC reported.

As quoted from AboutIslam on Thursday, their effort was part of national Winter Warmth campaign launched by the Islamic Charity.

“It is a good way to give back to the community because Halifax did welcome me with open arms when I first arrived here eight years ago,” volunteer Arsalan Salamat said.

Salamat added that he wanted to take part in the project to “help others who might be in need.”

This is the sixth year for the charity’s national Winter Warmth campaign. The team in Halifax put together 155 kits on Sunday for distribution, according to a news release.

Kits include winter essentials, such as gloves, socks and blankets. It also include personal care needs like sanitary pads and deodorant.

Aisha Gattous, Islamic Relief Canada’s regional coordinator, said the organization works to alleviate poverty across the world based on Islamic values.

Muslims usually lead similar efforts to help the homeless during winter.

Winter happens to be a difficult time for the homeless and rough sleepers. With increasing energy bills and living costs, winter months have become a challenge to many families to make ends meet. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)