British Muslim Association Declares Pfizer Vaccine Halal

London, MINA – Mufti and the British Islamic Medical Association (BIMA) stated that the country’s Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is halal based on available information.

The halalness of the vaccine was stated in a fatwa posted by Yusuf Shabbir and approved by Mufti Shabbir Ahmad, Mufti Muhammad Tahir and NHS consultant Mawlana Kallingal Riyad. Thus it was quoted from the Lancashire Telegraph on Thursday.

“We contacted the Pfizer company to ask for details of the material that was shared with us. Initially, the only material of concern was cholesterol, because it could come from animal fat, although usually chicken eggs, “said the explanation of the fatwa.

The government statement emphasized that it was not derived from animal fat, therefore it is halal.

The company has also confirmed this via email to BIMA which states, “All the lipid excipients used in the Covid-19 BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccine come from plant-derived or synthetic sources. Vaccines do not contain animal components. ”

The fatwa added that this answer was related to the permissibility of vaccines in Islam. The decision to use a vaccine is a personal decision made by each individual.

“It is recommended that individuals read the patient information brochure to understand the benefits and risks and also discuss with medical professionals if they require further information,” the fatwa said.

The concerns about taking pictures containing items prohibited under Islamic law continue in Muslim-majority countries.

Malaysia recently signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc. to get the Covid-19 vaccine which will cover 6.4 million people, starting early next year. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)