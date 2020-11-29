British Consul General Affirms Rejection of Israeli Settlement Policy

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – British Consul General to Jerusalem, Philip Hall, affirmed today his country’s rejection of the Israeli colonial settlement policy in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, WAFA reported.

“The Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are illegal and constitute an obstacle to achieving peace. We’re talking frankly with the Israelis about the need to stop building settlements, to give peace a chance, and to achieve the two-state solution,” he said in an interview with official Palestine TV.

He renewed his country’s commitment to provide political and economic support to the Palestinian government, to continue building state institutions and to work towards achieving the national right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

Hall reiterated Britain’s position on not relocating its embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and on rejecting the Israeli annexation plan.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)