Britain Donates GBP 8 Million for Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh

Dhaka, MINA – Britain donates fresh funds of GBP 8 million to help the food needs of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. The assistance is channeled through the United Nations World Food Agency (WFP).

WFP in Bangladesh, in a statement, welcomed the new contribution from Britain Department for International Development (DFID) to help Rohingya refugees on the southeast coast of Bangladesh, as quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Saturday, February 1.

The funds will help WFP to provide the needs for 270,600 Rohingya refugees for three months through electronic vouchers.

Under the program, Rohingya refugees can buy food from 25 outlets that receive WFP e-vouchers in all Rohingya refugee camps, the statement said.

Rohingya residents will receive an allocation of 9 US dollars per person every month to spend at these outlets.

According to Amnesty International, more than 750,000 Rohingyas, mostly children and women, fled Myanmar and crossed into Bangladesh after Myanmar forces launched violent acts against minority Muslim communities in August 2017. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)