AWG Holds Action to Defend Al-Aqsa at Merdeka Selatan Street, Central Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG) hold the Al-Aqsa Defense Action on Medan Merdeka Selatan Street, Central Jakarta, where the United States Embassy is located on Wednesday.

This action is to provide moral support to the Muslims in Al-Quds (Jerusalem), Palestine, as well as to condemn the crimes and tyranny of the Israeli Zionists who tarnish the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa mosque with anarchic actions. This is a statement from AWG.

The Israeli army’s attack on the worshipers for the morning prayer at the Al Aqsa Mosque is proof that they are the real terrorists. LZionist brutality against Muslim worshipers in Al-Aqsa is clearly a provocative act that can trigger war.

So, from Jakarta, the center of Indonesia’s capital city, we call on all figures, scholars, and all Muslims around the world as well as the international community to take really real and concrete actions to stop the tyranny and barbarism of Israel in Palestine and Al-Aqsa.

AWG paid tribute to Neturei Karta, the international ultra-Orthodox anti-Zionist organization that condemned the attack by the Israeli occupation forces and Israeli settlers against the al-Aqsa Mosque. This action is clearly not justified in any religion.

The support of the Indonesian government and people for the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine has at least three basic foundations, namely the constitutional mandate, historical debt, and humanitarian solidarity.

The constitutional mandate is contained in the preamble of the 1945 Constitution which reads, “Indeed that independence is the right of all nations and therefore colonialism in the world must be abolished because it is not in accordance with the principles of humanity and justice.”

In addition, Indonesia’s national goals are also stated in the fourth paragraph of the opening sentence of the 1945 Constitution which reads, “to implement world order based on independence, eternal peace and social justice.”

In historical records, Palestine is also one of the earliest countries to recognize Indonesia’s independence.

Therefore, we strongly condemn the Zionist Israel and anyone who continues to support the Zionists in perpetuating their aggression and lust for colonialism.

To Muslims wherever they are, we remind you that to restore Al-Aqsa and liberate Palestine from the tyranny of the Zionist Israel, it is through the unity of the people. So, let us together share perceptions, unite hearts, close rows and struggle in the leadership of Al-Jama’ah. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)