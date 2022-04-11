Ashabul Kahfi Needs $50,000 to Build First Islamic Center in Sydney

Sydney, MINA – Ashabul Kahfi Islamic Center Sydney Australia again invites the public to actively participate in building the first Islamic Center in the city.

The Islamic Center, which will also become an educational center for the children of the Muslim generation, which is granted a license to operate as a result of the initiation of the Indonesian Muslim community there.

The head of the Ashabul Kahfi Islamic Center building construction team, Dr. Teuku A Geumpana in his written statement on Monday said, in this glorious month of Ramadan, he invited worshipers in Indonesia to actively participate in the construction of the Ashabul Kahf Islamic Center in Sydney.

“This Islamic Center has been open since 1998, and was recently granted permission to start construction in 2017. However, due to budget shortfalls, the first phase of construction has not yet started. Before the permit is revoked at the end of 2022, construction must start this year,” said Teuku A Earthquake

The lecturer at Australia’s Newcastle University explained the presence of the Islamic Center as a center for educating the younger generation of Muslims in Sydney and interacting with the larger Australian community in dispelling negative stereotypical narratives about Muslims.

“The Center will host a variety of Islamic activities for Da’wah and cultural exchange between Muslims and the wider Australian community,” he explained.

Teuku also said that this Ramadan, Ashabul Kahfi is targeting a fundraising of $50,000 or around 718.2 million rupiah through the Muslim Launchgood digital campaign, and Crescent Foundation will add to this fundraising by offering a bonus of $10,000 or around 143.6 million rupiah if the campaign target is achieved.

One form of participation in the development of the Islamic Center is in two simple steps. First register yourself on Launchgood using this link: https://www.launchgood.com/TeamAshabulKahfi and support Ashabul Kahfi’s cause at https://www.launchgood.com/ashabulkahfi.

Donations can also be sent via Australia/overseas: NAB (National Australia Bank) a.n. Ashabul Kahfi Islamic Centre, BSB: 082 344, ACC: 25 443 4298, SWIFT CODE: NATAAU3303M.

“May Allah reward all of you for this extraordinary effort,” concluded Teuku.

On the same occasion Dr. Chalidin Yacob as the founder of AKIC Australia would like to express his deepest gratitude to the donors who have taken part in AKIC fundraising this Ramadan.

“AKIC’s journey to build the Islamic Center building in Sydney, Australia has certainly not been easy. But with the blessing of Allah SWT and the commitment of the pilgrims both in Australia and in Indonesia as well as in other countries, God willing, we believe that the construction of the AKIC building will be carried out,” said the Acehnese cleric who is one of the executive members of the Australian National Imam Council (ANIC) for the Sydney area (equivalent to the Indonesian Ulema Council).

Various educational activities, da’wah and worship are carried out at this Islamic center, such as being a place for prayer, a place to learn the Quran for children or adults, a place to learn Islamic sciences, a place for congregational Friday prayers, tarawih and Eid prayers.

It is even a place for converts to learn about Islam and a place for pre-marital education for brides and grooms. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)