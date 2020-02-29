As 50.000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – As 50,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite having to go through strict restrictions imposed by Israeli occupation authorities.

The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem said the occupying authority alerted its troops at the gates and roads leading to Al-Aqsa, to prevent the entry of young people and check their identity cards, Quds Press reported.

Pilgrims have been meeting Al-Aqsa since the Fajr prayer in congregation, as part of the “Great Fajr Campaign”, to support Al-Aqsa and holy sites threatened by Judaization, through the plan of US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of Century”.

Residents at other mosques in Jerusalem also hold similar activities, oppose Trump’s plans and oppose all Israeli actions.

Great Fajr Campaign in congregation on Friday became a joint agenda of the Muslims in Palestine marking a joint movement against the occupation and Deal of Century announced by President Trump at the end of January. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)