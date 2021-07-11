As 3 Million Dose of Moderna Vaccine Arrives in Indonesia

Tangerang, MINA – A total of 3,000,060 doses of Moderna vaccine from the United States arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang on Sunday.

The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno, said the support is an international collaboration from the US government through the Covax Facilities multilateral channel.

“This is the first phase of delivery of the Moderna vaccine from the US government,” said the Foreign Minister when welcoming the arrival of the vaccine aid.

She explained that the mRNA-based Moderna vaccine had received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) permit for use in an emergency period from Indonesian BPOM on July 2, 2021.

“According to our communication with several of our colleagues in the US, including the Secretary of State and the US National Security Advisor, the United States is committed to providing vaccine sharing doses to Indonesia amounting to 4,500,160 doses,” she said.

According to the records of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the arrival of the Moderna vaccine, Indonesia has secured as many as 122,735,260 doses of vaccine, either changing to bulk or finished vaccines.

Until now, Indonesia has also received offers of support from several countries, including Japan, which will send the second phase, then the Netherlands, Britain, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)