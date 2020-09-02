As 1,800 Palestinians Disappeared Forcibly in Syrian Prisons

Damaskus, MINA – There are 1, 800 Palestinians who disappeared forcibly, including women and children who experienced the worst torture and suffering in the prisons of the Syria.

According to the Task Group for Palestine in Syria, as quoted by Palestinepost24 on Tuesday, there were 1,797 Palestinians who were forcibly disappeared in the prisons of the Syrian, in addition to the 620 victims who died as a result of torture.

“On the International Day for the Forced Disappearance, which is commemorated on August 30, the Task Group said many Palestinian refugee families refused to provide information about their children who had been forcibly disappeared or died for fear of being captured and interrogated by the Syrian regime,” the report said.

The organization said the people were subjected to daily torture in a secret detention center that had no basic health care.

He called on the Syrian Authority to release the people or release information about them, stressing the importance of revealing who was killed and is still alive.

In addition, they stressed the importance of releasing details of the burial places for those who have died in detention. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)