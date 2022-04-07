Ambassador Lyudmila: Russian Government Supports the Development of Islam

Jakarta, MINA – Russian Ambassador to Indonesia, Lyudmila Vorobieva said the Russian government supports the development of Islam in her country, there are nine provinces in Russia where the majority of the people are Muslims.

“The Russian government is very supportive of the development of Islam there. President Putin himself has stated this in several statements, said Ambassador Lyudmila in an exclusive interview with a team of journalists from the MINA News Agency at Wisma Russia in Jakarta on Thursday.

Not only that, Ambassador Lyudmila also stated that Russia is the same as Indonesia in its attitude towards the Palestine-Israel crisis. “We support a two-state solution in the Palestinian-Israeli crisis, just like Indonesia,” she explained.

Furthermore, Lyudmila said, so far Russia has consistently provided support to the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza. Russia provides some assistance to Gazans. One of them is Palestinian wheat obtained from Russia.

Islam is the second largest religion in Russia after Orthodox Christianity. In 2018, Muslims in Russia were estimated at 28 million, or about 20 percent of Russia’s total population.

The areas where there are many Muslims in Russia are the Black Sea, Caspian Sea, Avar, Adyghe, Balkar, Nogai, Chechnya, Circassian, Ingush. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)