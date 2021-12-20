Ambassador Lyudmila: Russia is Very Consistent in Supporting Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva said her country is very consistent supporting Palestinian peace and its does not change, even though the international community is currently focusing on the issue of Afghanistan.

“Regarding to the Palestinian issue, our policy is very consistent and does not change. Even though the world is currently focusing on the issue of Afghanistan, Palestine remains our concern,” said Lyudmila in a press briefing at the Russian Embassy in Jakarta on Monday.

Ambassador Lyudmila admitted that Russia also held discussions with Indonesia regarding the issue and even shared opinions to immediately find a solution for Palestinian peace.

“With Indonesia and internationally, we encourage dialogue to find solutions, through the concept of a two-state solution and other international parameters,” she added.

According to Lyudmila, one of her country’s supports for the Palestinian people is the use of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine in several areas, including the blockaded Gaza.

Russia is a member of the Middle East Quartet or four countries and international entities and is involved in mediating Palestinian-Israeli peace efforts.

The quartet, consisting of the United Nations, the US, Russia and the European Union, was founded in Madrid, the Capital of Spain in 2002. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)