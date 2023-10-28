Al-Qassam Resist An israeli Ground Incursion into Beit Hanoun and East of Bureij

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement announced that it had “resisted an Israeli ground incursion into Beit Hanoun and east of Bureij, and violent clashes were taking place on the ground, Quds Press reported.

Arab and international media reported on Friday that “the occupation authorities completely cut off communications from the Gaza Strip.”

The media confirmed that it had completely lost contact with its correspondents and offices in the Gaza Strip.

The “NetBlox” website (specialized in cybersecurity and monitoring Internet outages) confirmed, “The Internet service has been completely cut off in Gaza.”

On the 21st day of the aggression against Gaza, the occupation raids claimed more martyrs in various areas, including Khan Yunis and the Jabalia camp, and destroyed more homes and mosques in the besieged Strip.

The number of martyrs in Gaza rose to 7,326 martyrs, including 2,913 children, 1,709 women and girls, and about 18,500 injured, in addition to 1,650 missing people, according to data from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, which published a list of the names of all martyrs in response to Washington’s skepticism about the numbers of victims of the Israeli aggression.

While the Israeli massacres against civilians continue, United Nations organizations have confirmed that Gaza is being subjected to collective punishment and a humanitarian catastrophe, and considered this a war crime. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)