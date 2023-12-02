Select Language

Latest
-246 min. agoIsraeli Genocide Campaign Result More Civilian Casualties across Gaza
-229 min. agoAbbas: We Will not Allow another Palestinian Nakba
2 hours agoErdogan Firmly Refuses to Label Hamas as a Terror Group
2 hours agoMEE: Israel Uses Doctors as Human Shields at Al-Syifa Hospital
3 hours agoMacron: Israeli Goal of Destroying Hamas is Unrealistic and Requires a 10 year War
Slideshow

Al-Aqsa Mosque almost Empty Due to Israeli Restrictions

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli restrictions have prevented tens of thousands of Palestinians from performing Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque for the eighth Friday since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip.

“Only 3,500 people were able to enter the mosque to perform Friday prayers, compared to more than 50,000 on regular Fridays,” an official in the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem told Anadolu Agency.

The official, who preferred to remain anonymous for security reasons, said that “the Israeli police imposed severe restrictions on the entry of worshipers into the mosque for the eighth Friday in a row.”

“The Israeli police only allowed the elderly to enter the mosque, and therefore, its courtyards and prayer rooms were almost empty during prayer time,” he added.

Also Read:  Israeli Police Bans Palestinians for Praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque

He pointed out that “the Israeli authorities have imposed restrictions on the entry of worshipers into Al-Aqsa Mosque since the beginning of the war, but these restrictions become more severe on Fridays.”

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli police forces were deployed in the alleys of the Old City, where they arrested young residents and prevented them from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hundreds of Palestinians were forced to perform prayers in the streets near the Old City.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli police attacked worshipers in the Wadi Al-Joz neighborhood after preventing them from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The police fired tear gas canisters at the worshipers, beat a number of them, and chased them through the streets, eyewitnesses added.

Also Read:  Palestinian Presidency Welcomes UNSC Resolution on Settlements

Israel resumed its military operations against the Gaza Strip immediately after the end of the humanitarian pause, targeting various areas in the north, center and south of the Strip since the morning, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The pause between Israel and Hamas, which went into effect on Nov. 24, ended on Friday morning. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news