Again, Israel Forces Arrest Two Al-Aqsa Mosque’s Officers

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday arrested two officers of the Islamic Waqf Department in occupied Jerusalem while they were working at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Department of Islamic Endowments in Jerusalem said in a brief statement, the occupation police arrested the female guard in charge of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Zainat Abu Subaih and maintenance employee, Imran Al-Ashhab, from the mosque grounds and took them for investigation.

According to a report by the Alquds, quoted by MINA, the Islamic Waqf Department has not received an explanation of the reasons for the arrest, and the Israeli police did not issue a statement regarding it.

The Israeli occupation has continued to target Islamic waqf employees through arrest, prosecution and deportation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in several periods. Israel also recently deported dozens of them.

Israel targets the guards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque to be arrested, deported and pressured with the aim of preventing them from carrying out their roles and duties in protecting and securing the mosque.

And recently, the Israeli Court approved a decision to demolish the two-story house belonging to the guardian of the Al-Aqsa Mosque Fadi Elyan, where he lived with his father and brother for ten years in the city of Al-Issawiya, Al-Quds.

The Israeli occupation authorities have also deported the guard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque Muhannad Al-Ansari from the mosque for 4 months after the Israeli occupation forces arrested and interrogated him.

The deportation from the Al-Aqsa Mosque also hit Rajai Al-Tarhi for 4,5 months after he prevented one of the Israeli occupation soldiers from desecrating the Bab al-Rahma prayer hall in Al-aqsa with his shoes.

This incident occurred as part of the fierce campaign carried out by the Israeli occupation against the preachers of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, its employees and guards, with the aim of emptying the mosque during the invasion by Jewish settlers into the mosque area. (T/R7/RE1)

