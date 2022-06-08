Aceh Governor Stops Indian Ambassador’s Activities in His Territory

Banda Aceh, MINA – The Governor of Nanggroe Aceh Darussalam, Nova Iriansyah ordered his staff to stop the activities of the Indian Ambassador in his territory.

Nova said the people of Aceh could not accept the statements of two Indian politicians who insulted Islam.

“I have asked the Technical Service & special staff to end the activities of the Indian Ambassador in Banda Aceh,” he wrote Twitter on Wednesday.

“This area (Aceh) that implements Islamic Shari’ah, we really object to the statement of 2 Indian politicians from the ruling party who insulted Islam & Prophet Muhammad SAW,” Nova continued in a tweet on her Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Aceh One Stop Service and Investment Service (DPMPTSP), Marthunis ST DEA responded to the order of the Governor of Aceh Nova Iriansyah to stop all activities with the Indian Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Laste, Manoj Kumar Bharti since Wednesday.

Marthuis said that at that time the Aceh-India Business Forum activities with the Aceh Government and Bank Indonesia Aceh Representatives were being held at the bank’s office.

The event is one of the implementations of the agreement between President Jokowi and PM Modi on the Joint Vision of Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region between Indonesia and India which was signed on 30 May 2018.

The event was attended by 14 Indian businessmen from various sectors such as consumer products, airport infrastructure, clean water, renewable energy, textiles, and transportation.

“We hope that the attitude of the Governor of Aceh regarding the escalation of intolerance in India can be directly and clearly accepted by the Government of India through the Ambassador present in Aceh,” said Marthunis. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)