Abbas to Hold Meeting with Hamas, Islamic Jihad over Israel’ Annexation Plans

Ramallah, MINA-Palestinian Authority (PA) led by Mahmoud Abbas invited representatives of the struggle movement groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad to attend a meeting this week to discuss Israel’s annexation plan in the West Bank.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) has also been invited to join the discussion, which is expected to take place in Ramallah on Saturday. Thus quoted from 124news.tv on Wednesday.

The decision to invite leaders of different Palestinian factions to the meeting is intended to send a warning to Israel and the Trump government, a senior PA official told.

“Palestinian Authority President [and Fatah Party chairman] Mahmoud Abbas, wants to show that there is a consensus among the Palestinians regarding the annexation plan,” the unnamed official added.

Last week, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee and the Fatah Central Committee met in Ramallah to discuss the “dangers of the Israeli annexation plan”.

At the same time, the various factions have increased their pressure on Abbas, urging him to carry out threats to break consequential agreements signed with the Jewish state.

Israel’s new government, set to be sworn in on Thursday, plans to begin moving forward on with an annexation plan after July 1, in accordance with the Trump administration’s Middle East peace proposal, which could see Israel extend its sovereignty over large swaths of West Bank territory. (R/P2/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)