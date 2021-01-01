Abbas Reaffirms Commitment to Peace Based on International Resolutions

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reiterated his commitment to a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the resolution of International legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.

“Therefore, we call for an international peace conference to be held in the first week of next year, under the auspices of the International Quartet, the only body authorized to sponsor negotiations,” Abbas said on the 56th anniversary of the launch of the contemporary Palestinian Revolution and the Fatah Movement. This was quoted from Wafa on Friday.

Abbas also reiterated his commitment on behalf of the Palestinian people to end Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories, as well as freedom, sovereignty, independence and statehood.

“The Palestinian leadership will also continue to strive to free Palestinian political prisoners in the Israeli occupation detention,” he said.

On the occasion, he expressed his hope of working with the next US administration on the basis of mutual trust, with the aim of strengthening mutual relations and achieving peace and security for all.

In addition, he is eager to work with Arab, Islamic and other friendly countries to mobilize international support and reach a comprehensive and equitable solution to the Palestinian problem, based on a two-state solution on the 1967 borders. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)