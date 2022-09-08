A Kashmiri Youth Master 400 Football Trick Shots

Srinagar, MINA – Football trick shot player Shah Huzaib from the Budgam district of Kashmir grabs international attention. He has mastered more than 400 trick shots and has been featured on international platforms.

Huzaib said the tricks require a lot of training, patience, skill, and presence of mind but one can do a perfect shot if one knows how to juggle the ball.

“Juggling and having a hold on it is important. Though shoot, accuracy and other calculations are equally important, juggling is a must for a perfect trick shot,” he said as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

In May, Spanish football club Sevilla FC featured his videos on their Instagram and Facebook pages.

His videos were also featured on the famous sports websites, “Oh My Goal” and “People Are Awesome” where they garnered millions of views.

One video, “Insane trick-shot,” where he kicked a tennis ball through two moving tape rolls generated around 5 million views on YouTube.

Another video was recently shared by German footballer Tony Kroos on his Instagram account.

Huzaib was awarded the Kashmir Young Achiever Award 2021. That same year, former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia and Indian actor Sunil Shetty praised him on social media.

He was also invited to several television shows including India’s Got Talent Season 9.

However, Huzaib wants to take his trick shots to an advanced level. He wants to become a star like his idol Cristiano Ronaldo but is disheartened at the same time because of the non-existence of proper sports infrastructure in the region.

“First of all, we don’t have proper sports culture in our region. We don’t have coaches and the necessary infrastructure where youth can invest themselves in it breaks my heart,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)