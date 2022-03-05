800 Palestinian Houses Threatened with Demolition in Jabal Mukaber

Jerusalem, MINA – The follow-up committee in Jabal Mukaber in occupied Jerusalem said that 800 Palestinian housing units are threatened with demolition in the town by the Israeli occupation authorities.

Tariq Owaisat, a member of the follow-up committee in Jabal Mukaber, explained that the occupation municipality in the city seeks to demolish 800 housing units in the town, in exchange for building commercial centers and 500 housing units within joint buildings containing several families, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

He pointed out that the danger of this scheme is that it will deprive the Palestinian residents of Jabal Mukaber of urban expansion in the future and will force young people to leave the towns of Jerusalem to the vicinity of the city to find housing.

Owaisat stressed that the people of Jabal Mukaber will not allow this dangerous scheme to pass, which requires huge funds at the expense of the Palestinian citizens.

Owaisat reiterated that the people of Jerusalem are steadfast and refuse to repeat the emigration that took place in 1948 and 1967.

He stressed that the occupation has been seeking to displace the residents of Jabal Mukaber for years and threatens the people with demolition and selling their lands in favor of the occupation and the scheme of the American street.

The Jerusalemite activist warned that the scheme of the American street threatens hundreds of Palestinian families, and that the occupation municipality in Jerusalem deals with gang policy under the protection of the Israeli government.

The citizens of Jabal Mukaber in occupied Jerusalem performed Friday prayers yesterday in the town’s stadium as part of their escalating movement in rejection of the demolition decisions and to strengthen the position towards preventing the self-demolition of Jerusalemite homes.

During the Friday sermon in Jabal Al-Mukabber, the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, stressed that Jabal Al-Mukabber, in which Omar Ibn Al-Khattab delivered his speech, is the duty of all Muslims, as no part of it can be waived. as well, he saluted the steadfastness and sacrifices of the people of the neighborhood.

Sheikh Ikrima explained that the so-called American Street is part of an old Judaization scheme that was planned in the era of British colonialism and aims to displace Palestinians from their land and demolish their homes. (LKG/RE1)

