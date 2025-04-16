SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Attacks Continue Across Gaza, Dozens of Civilians Killed and Injured

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army continued its deadly assaults on the Gaza Strip throughout Tuesday night and into Wednesday, resulting in the killing and wounding of dozens of civilians, Palinfo reported.

Reports from local media confirm that Israeli forces have escalated home demolitions and forced displacements, intensifying the already dire humanitarian crisis.

In southern Gaza, two citizens were killed following an Israeli airstrike on al-Qarara town, northeast of Khan Yunis, according to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC).

In central Gaza, an Israeli drone targeted a tent used for food distribution in the northeast of an-Nuseirat refugee camp, killing one person and injuring several others.

Also Read: Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 as Israel Kills 25 Civilians 

Multiple areas in Khan Yunis were also attacked, leaving several people wounded, including two fishermen working near the shore in the al-Mawasi area.

One of the deadliest incidents occurred in the al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, where an Israeli airstrike claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 13 more in a house belonging to the Hassouna family. Among those killed was photojournalist Fatima Hassouna.

In another attack, three citizens, including two children, were killed when a house belonging to the al-Hissi family was bombed in the Jabalia an-Nazla area in northern Gaza.

Israeli military operations continued across various regions of Gaza, with additional casualties reported, including women and children. []

Also Read: Over 1,400 Medical Workers Killed Amid Israeli Aggression on Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

