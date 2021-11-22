75 Jordanian MPs Condemn UK for Labeling Hamas

Amman, MINA – A total of 75 members of the Jordanian Parliament on Sunday condemned the UK’s decision to label the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas as a “terrorist organization”. While Hamas is a resistance movement against the Israeli occupation.

They called on the UK Parliament to “disapprove of the UK government’s decision, and overturn it, as it constitutes a bias against aggression and injustice.” Quds Press reported.

“The decision violates international law and legitimacy,” the statement said.

They signed a memorandum drafted by senator Khalil Attia.

They considered the British decision a “gift to the Zionist occupation which is killing Palestinians, occupying Palestinian land, and blockading the Gaza Strip.”

“This is a continuation of the British Balfour Declaration 100 years ago which brought Jews from all over the world and settled them in Palestine,” he continued.

They also asked their parliament speaker, Abdul Karim Al-Daghmi, to issue a statement condemning the move, and urged global parliaments to end the “unfair decision”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)