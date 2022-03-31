4 Israeli Settlers Injured in Stabbing Attack with Screwdriver South of Bethlehem

Jerusalem, MINA – 4 Israeli settlers were injured, Thursday morning, in a stabbing attack by a Palestinian youth near the “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

The Hebrew media reported, that a Palestinian youth stormed an Israeli bus and stabbed it with a “screwdriver”, wounding 4 settlers, including on serious injured.

The Hebrew Channel (14) announced the death of the perpetrator of the stabbing attack near the bus station in “Gush Etzion” immediately after an armed Israeli settler opened fire at him.

The perpetrator of the stabbing attack near the bus station in Gush Etzoun was the martyr Nidal Juma’a Ja’fara (30 years), a resident of south Bethlehem. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)