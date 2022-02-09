Yahya Muhaemin, Former of Indonesian Minister of National Education Passed Away

Brebes, MINA – Prof. Yahya A. Muhaimin was passed away on Wednesday at around 10.15 a.m in Purwokerto, Central Java. Yahya Muhaimin was the Minister of National Education (Mendiknas) in the National Unity Cabinet under President Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur).

During his lifetime, Yahya Muhaimin was a Muslim intellectual who was qualified and had high scientific integrity. Prof. Yahya Muhaimin was a member of PP Muhammadiyah for the period 2000-2005, and the Minister of Education and Culture of the Republic of Indonesia 1999-2001.

This national figure who was born in Bumiayu, Brebes Regency, died at the age of 79 years. Since 2019, Prof. Yahya Muhaimin has been treated in several hospitals.

Prof. Yahya Muhaimin’s contribution to the world of education is quite large. Before becoming a minister, he had been a lecturer at UGM since 1973.

In addition, he was also the Manager of the Masters program at the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences UGM (1982-1984).

The late also pioneered and developed education in the area where he was born and was the Chancellor of the University of Civilization in Bumiayu, Brebes.

The news of his death was also announced by the Ta’alumul Huda Education Foundation, which had been the mentor of the deceased during his lifetime.

The deceased’s body will be interred in his hometown, at the Pemempon Cemetery, Dukuhturi Village, Bumiayu District, Brebes Regency, Central Java. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)