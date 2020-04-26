Welcoming Ramadan, Syrian Refugees Miss Home

Idlib, MINA – “This is my first Ramadan away from home,” said Sahin Abu Mahmut, one of the millions of Syrian refugees who had to leave their hometowns because of the attack by President Bashar al-Assad’s forces in Idlib Province, northwest Syria.

On Friday, Muslims around the world welcomed the holy month of Ramadan. Although known as the month that unites people and families, in Idlib, civilians displaced by war must pass through the holy month when away from home and family. The refugees woke up for their first meal on Friday morning under a relatively calm atmosphere due to a ceasefire brokered by Turkey and Russia last month.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Mahmut said that even though he had just evacuated, seven months ago, he could feel the feelings of those who had to migrate eight years ago.

“Only those who suffer from this pain can understand these feelings, those who must leave their homes. I hope everyone returns to their homes and the war stops, “Mahmut said. He has lived in the Atme camp near the Turkish border.

“My only wish is to return to my hometown. I love being able to live safely with basic resources. If the regime does not want to retreat from our cities, we cannot return. How can we? “My uncle and his family, my brother, my niece, other uncles, they were all killed during the last Ramadan by the Russian attack,” he said.

Being a father of three children, Mahmut said last year, at least 50 bombs were dropped near their homes, causing them to finally leave the city.

Idlib currently, houses around 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands who have escaped violence in recent years by regime forces across Syria that have been hit by war. Some refugees might use the truce as an opportunity to return home.

About 1 million Syrians fled from Idlib Province when the Assad’s forces and its allies launched an attack last November.

Most refugees sought refuge in camps near the border with Turkey, while others went to areas under the control of the Syrian opposition.

The March 6 protocol between Ankara and Moscow urged all parties to stop fighting in the de-escalation zone.

Muhammad Hallaj, director of Syria’s Response Coordination Group, told AA 185,000 displaced Syrians returned to their homes immediately after the ceasefire. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)