Waqf Departmen Warns of Al-Aqsa Raid by Temple Organizations

Al-Quds, MINA – Deputy Director General of the Al-Quds Waqf Department, Sheikh Najeh Bakirat, warned of the call for the “Association of Temple Organizations” to intensify the raid on the al-Aqsa Mosque, coinciding with Jewish holidays.

“We call on Palestinian Muslims to visit al-Aqsa Mosque to protect it. The move of these extremist settlers is a call to trigger a religious war that has crossed a red line,” said Sheikh Najeh, Palinfo reported on Monday.

He emphasized that Al-Aqsa Mosque needs alertness, for the invasion of the Jewish settlers into the mosque’s courtyard. He called on the Palestinian people to travel there.

“Al-Aqsa Mosque belongs to all Muslims and Arabs. Arabs and Muslims to stop the Israeli occupation of Palestine, hold them accountable for their attacks on al-Aqsa,” he said.

He further said, “Let the Jews celebrate their big day outside our mosque. Don’t make our mosque a place for their rituals, elections and votes because al-Aqsa cannot be divided in two. Al-Aqsa is a pure right for Muslims only.”

“All the provocations and intimidation by the Israeli occupation with violence in Al-Aqsa don’t change anything about it,” he added.

He added that Israel exploited the Jewish holiday to increase Jewish invaders into the mosque, insert new figures into the al-Aqsa Mosque, and move Torah symbols into it.

“They used the holiday to increase the number of Jewish settlers who stormed into the mosque, with the election of new figures at government, organizational and Knesset levels, in addition to removing Torah symbols, including blowing trumpets,” he said.

Shaykh Najeh stressed that the settlers would not have been able to survive the raid on the al-Aqsa area, had it not been for the involvement of the Israeli occupation police.

“Israel is responsible for the violations that took place at the al-Aqsa Mosque, especially what was broadcast by the Israeli police forces recently, bringing extremism,” he added.

“Israel Police push these extremists, so there is no longer any security over their presence in the courtyard of the al-Aqsa Mosque at its gates, because they have become partners in bringing the same ideas that the extremists are calling for,” he continued. (T/RE1)

