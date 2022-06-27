Victims of Afghanistan Earthquake Lack of Water and Food

Kabul, MINA – Spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Health Sharafat Zaman said thousands of people affected by the earthquake needed clean water, food, and were at risk of contracting diseases.

“People really need food and clean water,” Zaman said as quoted by The New Arab on Monday (June 27).

He added that officials had been administering medicine for now, but dealing with those who had lost their homes would be a challenge.

“We call on the international community, humanitarian organizations to help us with food, medicine and the afflicted with diseases because they do not have proper houses and shelter to live in,” he said.

At least 1,000 people died, 2,000 were injured and 10,000 houses were destroyed in the earthquake that occurred Wednesday morning.

In addition, the United Nations Humanitarian Office (OCHA) warned that the cholera epidemic would pose a serious threat to Afghans after the earthquake.

The United Nations and several other countries have already sent aid to the affected areas and will only arrive in the coming days.

The Taliban has called for the lifting of sanctions and a freeze on billions of dollars in central bank assets held in Western financial institutions.

In Kabul, hospitals that specialize in treating war victims have opened their wards to earthquake victims, but most people remain in the earthquake-ravaged areas.

“Our house was destroyed, we had no tent… there were many children with us. We have nothing. Our food and clothes… everything was under the rubble,” said Hazrat Ali, an Afghan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)