US House of Representatives Passes Law Banning Imports from Xinjiang

Washington, MINA – The United States (US) House of Representatives voted 428 in favor of 1 vote refusing to ban all goods imported from the Xinjiang region of China unless goods can be proven not to be produced by forced labor.

Biden administration, like the Trump administration before it, views China’s policies in Xinjiang as an act of genocide against the ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the region, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

The government also warned that they could take action against the government and other companies doing business with parties in Xinjiang and they could violate US laws on forced labor.

The House of Representative bill called the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, requires companies to prove that they do not import goods from Xinjiang that result from forced labour.

The US has accused China of mass detention, sterilization, forced labor and genocide against Uyghurs since 2017.

The House bill will now be reconciled with the version passed unanimously in the US Senate, and the final version will be sent to President Biden for signature.

Separately, the House of Representatives will vote on a resolution condemning the Uyghur genocide and the Chinese government’s policy of dealing with allegations of sexual assault by tennis star Peng Shuai.

He has accused a Chinese government official of carrying out the attack, and serious questions have been raised about his security. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)