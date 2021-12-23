UNSC Adopts Resolution Removing Sanctions Against Taliban

New York, MINA – The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution that waives sanctions against the Taliban to ease the distribution of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

As quoted from Anadolu Agency, the resolution introduced by the United States (US) was unanimously approved by the 15-member council.

According to the resolution, humanitarian aid and other activities that support basic human needs in Afghanistan, processing and payment of funds that would not violate sanctions against the Taliban and the use of financial assets and economic resources would be permitted.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield welcomed the adoption of the resolution, saying it “implements exceptions to UN sanctions on Afghanistan for humanitarian assistance and activities that support basic human needs.”

“I applaud the UNSC for unanimously voting for this resolution, which is urgently needed by the humanitarian community in Afghanistan,” Thomas-Greenfield said on Twitter.

Barbara Woodward, Britain’s envoy to the United Nations, said the resolution would help save lives by ensuring that the 1988 sanctions regime did not pose an obstacle to the provision of humanitarian aid.

According to the United Nations, 24 million people need life-saving assistance in Afghanistan, whose economy is collapsing due to the crisis. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)