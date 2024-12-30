UNRWA Warns of Looming Famine Due to Food Shortages

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned on Sunday that “famine is looming” in the Gaza Strip, as its residents suffer from food insecurity and a lack of humanitarian assistance in light of Israel’s ongoing genocide, Middle East Monitor reported.

In a series of posts on X, the UN agency explained that its teams are working to provide aid to those in need, but stressed that the aid is “far from enough.” It said that Gaza residents are facing “extreme food insecurity.” UNRWA called for “International cooperation and #CeasefireNow urgently needed to deliver life-saving assistance as famine threatens.”

Hunger has worsened in much of the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing Israeli blockade, especially in the north after the ongoing genocide and famine forced residents to flee south.

On October 5, the Israeli occupation army again invaded the northern Gaza Strip, intensifying its military campaign in the area.

Palestinians have warned that the occupation forces want to displace them from the area in order to occupy it and turn it into a buffer zone, preventing the entry of food, water and medicine.

In another post, UNRWA addressed the accumulation of solid waste in Gaza, saying “UNRWA provides solid waste collection and transfer services in both southern and central #Gaza,” noting that “in the first two weeks of December alone, 1,972 tonnes of solid waste were collected and transported to temporary disposal sites.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)