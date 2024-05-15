UNRWA: Number of Palestinians Leaving Rafah Due to Israeli Strikes Rises to 360,000

Rafah, MINA – The number of Palestinians who were forced to leave Rafah due to attacks by Israeli forces rose to 360,000, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said on Monday.

“Nearly 360,000 people have fled #Rafah since the first evacuation order a week ago,” UNRWA stated on X.

“Meanwhile, in north #Gaza bombardments & other evacuation orders have created more displacement & fear for thousands of families,” it added, Anadolu Agency reported.

The agency further underlined, “There’s nowhere to go. There’s NO safety without a #ceasefire.”

Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

More than 35,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and 78,400 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)