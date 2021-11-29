UN Secretary General: Palestine Becomes a Challenge to Peace, International Security

New York, MINA – As the world commemorates the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on November 29, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories remains a challenge for international peace and security.

“On #Palestine Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to the Palestinian people in their efforts to achieve their rights & build a future of peace & dignity for Palestine & Israel,” he said in a tweet, Wafa reported.

In 1977, the United Nations General Assembly called for the annual observance of 29 November as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (resolution 32/40 B).

On that day, in 1947, the Assembly adopted a resolution on the division of Palestine (resolution 181(II)), which led to the dissolution and loss of homes of the Palestinian people after Palestine became Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)