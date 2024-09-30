UN Report: Israeli Aggression Effect on Gaza Women’s Health

New York, MINA – The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) has issued a report on the health situation in Gaza, entitled “Gaza: A War on Women’s Health,” in which the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the health sector crisis in Gaza and its impact on the physical and mental health of women and girls, Wafa reports.

The report, according to a statement by the organization on Sunday, which is the fifth since October 7 last year, reveals the increasing health risks facing women in Gaza, particularly with regard to non-communicable diseases among the elderly, cancer, infectious diseases, and the health and nutrition of pregnant and lactating mothers, in light of the disruption of medical services and the inability to access medicines.

The organization warned of the invisible damage of the war on Gaza, indicating that after more than 11 months of war, the health care system in Gaza has almost collapsed, as 84% ​​of health facilities have been destroyed, while those still in service lack medicines, ambulances, basic life-saving treatment, electricity, and water.

It added that estimates indicate that more than 177,000 women face life-threatening health risks, in addition to 162,000 women suffering from non-communicable diseases or at risk of developing diseases including diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases or high blood pressure, while 15,000 pregnant women are on the brink of starvation.

The Acting Regional Director of UN Women for the Arab States Moez Doraid stressed that many women in Gaza are at risk of death due to medical complications after months of not receiving any medicine, limited access to doctors and no treatment for serious diseases such as diabetes or cancer, adding that “it is imperative that we act quickly to save their lives.”

He pointed out that an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, the provision of safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance, and access to medicines and health services throughout Gaza are essential to prevent further deterioration. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)