Two Indonesian Islands Declared as Zakat-Aware Island

Nunukan, North Kalimantan, MINA — Director General of Islamic Guidance at the Ministry of Religion, Kamaruddin Amin, declared two islands on the Indonesia-Malaysia border as Zakat-Aware Island.

The two are Nunukan Island and Sebatik Island. The declaration was made in the series of the 3rd Anniversary of the East Sebatik Zakat Awareness Village (Sakti) at the Aztrada 88 Building, East Sebatik on Saturday.

“This is a very emotional moment for all of us. Despite being in a border area, this shows the real contribution of the Sebatik and Nunukan people to our beloved Indonesia. We will continue to increase the achievement of zakat and waqf as instruments for the welfare of the people,” said Kamaruddin.

Present, the Ministry of Religion’s Director of Zakat and Waqf Empowerment, Tarmizi Tohor and echelon III officials of the Directorate of Zakat and Waqf Empowerment.

Kamaruddin was also accompanied by the Head of Hajj and Islamic Guidance for the Regional Office of the Ministry of Religion of North Kalimantan (Kaltara), M. Saleh and the Head of the Ministry of Religion Nunukan, Ramli.

“We will continue to optimize so that the achievement of zakat and waqf continues to increase. This Zakat Awareness Island is an extraordinary example of capitalizing zakat for the sake of the welfare of the nation, “said the Professor of UIN Alauddin Makassar.

Kamaruddin emphasized that the optimization of zakat and waqf in realizing prosperity is evidence of the presence of religion in the life of the nation and state.

According to him, religion is not only a ritual practice, but is also applicable in supporting the advancement of social, cultural and human life in general.

“Zakat and waqf that have succeeded in changing the standard of living from recipients (mustahik) to givers (muzakki) while preventing people from extreme poverty are proof that religion is an inspiration in life. Religion is not only a ritual for the afterlife, but also an inspiration and guide for the nation and state,” he stressed.

In addition to the Declaration of Zakat Awareness Island, Kamaruddin also provided guidance to Islamic Religious Leaders and Extension Officers in Tarakan as well as reviewing and trying the processed products of the Nunukan Zakat Collecting Unit (UPZ).

“From the Island of Zakat Awareness, we continue to move until it becomes a National Zakat Awareness movement. From Sebatik to Indonesia,” he said.

Nunukan and Sebatik islands are part of the Indonesia-Malaysia border area. The entire territory of Nunukan Island is included in the territory of Indonesia. Meanwhile, Sebatik Island is directly adjacent to Malaysia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)