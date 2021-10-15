Turkish Officials Talk With Taliban Delegation in Ankara

Ankara, MINA – In talks with the Taliban, Turkey on Thursday reiterated the importance of government inclusiveness for Afghanistan’s unity, said a top Turkish official.

Turkey repeated its advice to the visiting Taliban delegation on girls’ education and women’s employment in business life, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a news conference following a meeting with Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Ankara.

“We once again explained the importance of including people from all ethnic and religious groups, besides the Taliban, in the administration. Especially in these difficult times, this is important in terms of establishing unity and solidarity within the country,” Cavusoglu said as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

Muttaqi led a Taliban delegation for an official visit to Turkey to discuss bilateral issues as well as cooperation on the future of Afghanistan.

This is the first high-level contact between Turkey and the new administration in Afghanistan after the Taliban took power on Aug. 15.

Cavusoglu pointed out that the Turkish Maarif Foundation has 14 girls’ schools in Afghanistan.

“They (Taliban delegation) also said today that all of the women, especially in the health sector, have returned to their jobs,” he said.

Taliban officials have pledged to provide the utmost support to Afghan refugees who seek return to the country from Turkey, said Cavusoglu, adding that they also discussed possible measures to prevent a future migration influx.

The minister noted that the top officials from Turkey’s National Defense Ministry, Interior Ministry, and National Intelligence Organization also attended the meeting with the Taliban officials.

He also underlined that the Taliban delegation conveyed requests to Turkey during the meeting, especially on humanitarian aid and continued investment in Afghanistan.

Last month, Cavusoglu said Turkey has contributed to stabilization and development efforts in Afghanistan, including on the education of girls and empowerment of women since the 1920s, adding that Ankara continues providing humanitarian aid through the Turkish Red Crescent. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)