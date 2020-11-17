Turkey’s Halal Tourism Grows Beyond Expectation

Ankara, MINA – Turkey’s halal tourism industry is growing beyond expectations amid the pandemic.

Emrullah Ahmet Turhan, secretary general of the International Halal Tourism Organization, said that as they predicted at the start of the pandemic, there was great interest especially in boutique hotels and villas.

“We have reached 100 percent occupancy rate in the villa, which usually reaches 90-95 percent occupancy rate. Likewise, businesses serving campers and caravans have reached their maximum capacity, ”said Turhan as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

“Private boats are also in great demand. In the turbulent season in many sectors, the halal tourism sector does not harm investors, “he added.

He noted that the efforts of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism have paid off in this sector.

Furthermore, Turhan said with the right promotion, the best anticipatory measures at the airport and safe tourism certificates awarded to hotels that meet health standards, visitors can enjoy their holidays with a feeling of security.

Halal tourism targets Muslim families who follow Islamic rules. Facilities that fit this category do not serve alcohol and have separate spa and pool facilities for men and women. (T/RE1)

