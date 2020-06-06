Turkey Supports Jordan’s Role in Protecting Holy Sites in Palestine

Amman, MINA – The Turkish Embassy in Amman reiterated support for Jordan’s role in protecting holy sites in Palestine.

The Turkish Embassy said some of the latest comments about the guardian of the shrine in Jerusalem are more speculative, and might aim to divert attention from Israel’s planned annexation of the West Bank in violation of international law.

“Turkey strongly supports Jordan’s role in guarding the holy place. We are confident that Jordan is fulfilling its responsibilities satisfactorily,” the Turkish Embassy statement in Amman said.

Israel plans to annex about 30 persen of the West Bank, as well as the Jordan Valley and East Jerusalem on July 1.

In 1994, Jordan and Israel signed a peace agreement called the Araba Peace Treaty which gave Jordan the right to oversee the holy sites in the city of Jerusalem.

Earlier this week, Israeli media reported that Israel and Saudi Arabia had held secret meetings since December, including Saudi representatives in the Jordanian-run Islamic Waqf Council at the Al Aqsa Complex in Jerusalem.

Israeli media said Jordan approached Israel and the United States (US) and softened its position with respect to Saudi representatives to fight the increasing influence of Turkey. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)