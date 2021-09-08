Taliban Announce Formation of Interim Government in Afghanistan

Kabul, MINA – Taliban on Tuesday announced the formation of an “interim government” in Afghanistan to be led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund.

The announcement came a day after the group said it had taken full control of Afghanistan, Anadolu Agency reported.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said Akhund had been appointed head of the “interim government”, while Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi would be his deputy.

Sarajuddin Haqqani will be acting interior minister and Amir Khan Muttaqi will be appointed acting foreign minister.

Mullah Yaqoob was appointed acting minister of defense, while Zabihullah will be acting minister of culture and communications. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)