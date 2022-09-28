Sons and Daughters of Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi

Doha, MINA – Prof. Dr. Sheikh Yusuf Abdullah Al-Qaradawi, a prominent Muslim cleric, passed away at the age of 96 years on Monday, September 26.

Al-Qaradawi is a famous Egyptian cleric in the Middle East, born in the village of Saft Al-Turab, Mahalla, Egypt on September 9, 1926.

The holder of dual Egyptian and Qatari citizenship passed away in Doha, the capital of Qatar, leaving three wives and seven children.

The deceased left behind seven children from his first wife, Asaad Abdel-Gawad. The other two wives: Asmaa Al-Qadah, and Aisha Al-Maghrabi.

His seven children are: Ilham Yusuf Al-Qaradhawi, Siham Yusuf Al-Qaradhawi, Abd al-Rahman Yusuf al-Qaradhawi, Muhammad Yusuf al-Qaradawi, Osama Yusuf Al-Qaradhawi, Ola Yusuf al-Qaradawi, and Asma Yusuf al-Qaradawi.

The following is a brief profile of his seven children, consisting of four daughters and three sons:

Ilham Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, is a professor of nuclear physics, a graduate of London University. Ilham was the founder and president of Qatar’s first scientific association, the Qatar Physics Society.

He is active in holding training workshops for physics teachers and other activities in an effort to spread physics knowledge and improve physics education in Qatar and the Middle East.

Siham Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, is a professor of organic chemistry at Qatar University. He has authored more than 55 publications in various international journals and more than 65 research abstracts at various international conferences.

Abd al-Rahman Yusuf al-Qaradhawi, by profession as a poet and journalist.

Muhammad Yusuf al-Qaradawi. By profession as a politician in Qatar. Osama bin Yusuf al-Qaradawi, is a Qatari politician, currently the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Romania by decree of Emiri of 2021.

Ola Yusuf al-Qaradawi, had been detained for several years on charges of involvement with an Islamic movement organization banned by the Egyptian government.

Asma Yusuf al-Qaradawi, a graduate of a university in England.

Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, a doctoral graduate of the Faculty of Basic Religion, Language and Literature, Al-Azhar University, Egypt, passed away after a long struggle with his illness.

In his official account on Twitter announcing the news, and the admin said, “Has passed away to rahmatullah, Imam Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, who sacrificed his life to explain the rules of Islam and defend his nation. We ask Allah to elevate him and join him the Prophets, the righteous, the martyrs and the righteous. Amen”.

Al-Qaradawi’s Twitter account has more than three million followers.

This account publishes new news about the Shaykh, in addition to tweets to promote virtue and prevent evil, and descriptions of authentic hadiths. In addition, he also has opinions on several issues related to faith, morals, social, legal, and contemporary issues, including the struggle of Al-Aqsa.

The deceased is known for his dozens of books which have been translated into various languages, including Indonesian, on aqidah, morality, fiqh, economics, contemporary and Al-Aqsa. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)