Six Suspects of Kanjuruhan Tragedy Announced by National Police Chief

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian National Police Chief General Pol. Listyo Sigit Prabowo announced the determination of six suspects in the Kanjuruhan incident that killed 131 people in Malang Regency, East Java, Thursday night.

The six suspects are AHL, Director of PT LIB, AH, chairman of the organizing committee of the match at Kanjuruhan Stadium, SS, security office, Wahyu SS, Head of Malang Police Ops, H, Brimob Polda Jatim, TSA, Head of Samapta Polres Malang.

“Based on the title and sufficient preliminary evidence, currently six suspects have been determined,” said the National Police Chief at a press conference in Malang on Thursday night as quoted by Republika.

The suspects are charged with Article 359 of the Criminal Code and Article 360 ​​in conjunction with Article 103 in conjunction with Article 52 of the Republic of Indonesia Law Number 11 of 2022 concerning Sports.

Speaking separately, the Deputy Commander of the Brimob Police Corps, Inspector General. Pol. Setyo Boedi Moemuni Harso said, the National Police will make a regulation for the National Police Chief that specifically discusses the security of football matches as a response so that the Kanjuruhan tragedy does not happen again.

“Since this incident occurred, the National Police have received instructions from the National Police Chief to make products that are the material for a regulation or the basis for security issues.Of course, the implementation of this product is related to the products issued by FIFA and PSSI,” Setyo said in a press conference after the meeting in Jakarta, Thursday.

Setyo said that the Indonesian National Police actually had procedures or SOPs related to security. However, according to him, the current rules have not been harmonized with FIFA or PSSI regulations.

“There is already an SOP, but it is not yet in line with the relevant regulations (FIFA). This must be harmonized because there are SOPs regarding demonstrations and SOPs outside the stadium that need special handling,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)