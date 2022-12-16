Seventy Thousand Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Tens of thousands of citizens performed Friday prayers at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the strict military measures imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities at its doors and at the entrances to the Old City in occupied Jerusalem, the Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) reported.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem estimated that about seventy thousand worshipers performed Friday prayers in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, from Jerusalem and the West Bank, and within the lands of 1948.

Wafa correspondent stated that the occupation forces deployed in the streets of the city and the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, stationed at its gates, stopped the worshipers and checked their personal cards, and prevented dozens from entering to perform the prayer in its spaciousness, adding that the occupation police imposed malicious violations on the worshipers’ vehicles in the Lions’ Gate area .

Thousands of worshipers performed the Fajr prayer today in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, in support of the holy sites and an affirmation of the Islamism of the Holy. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)